"No one wanted this," "Missed opportunity" - Fans react to major title change on WWE RAW

It appears that the majority of WWE fans are not happy with the conclusion of last night's edition of RAW. There was a new champion crowned to close this week's red brand show.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. However, it would be her last title defense as she was forced to relinquish the title due to injury on last week's episode of the red brand. There was a Battle Royal in last night's main event and Lynch emerged victorious.

She celebrated with an elated crowd to close the show, but many fans online are seemingly disappointed with the decision. Many fans seem to think Liv Morgan or another star should have won the Battle Royal last night.

Fans are unhappy with Lynch's title win.

However, some fans were happy to see Becky Lynch become the new Women's World Champion as well.

Some fans are in favor of Lynch becoming the new champion.

Becky Lynch shares what Seth Rollins told her following title win on WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Becky Lynch disclosed what her husband, WWE star Seth Rollins, said to her following her title victory.

During a digital exclusive interview with WWE following last night's show, Big Time Becks stated that she hopes her daughter is proud of her. The Irish star also noted that she got a text message from Rollins that they had stayed up to watch the match. She joked that there must always be one champion in their household and she is bringing the title home.

"Everything that I do, I want to make her [Becky Lynch's daughter] proud, you know. I hope she's proud! She did [stay up late to watch the match]. I got a text from my husband [Seth Rollins] who is recovering from surgery. At all stages, we need at least one champ in the house. So I'm bringing it home, baby," she said. [From 01:25 - 01:50]

Becky Lynch had rivalries with Liv Morgan and Nia Jax leading up to her title match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Only time will tell who will be the first to challenge Lynch for the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW.