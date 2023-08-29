"No one" in WWE is talking about 44-year-old star rumored to return - Reports

A big update has come out on a former WWE Superstar's status with the company. The star in question is Carlito.

At Backlash 2023, Carlito made a surprise one-off return to the company. He interfered in the San Juan Street Fight match between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest.

Carlito was rumored to make his big return to WWE on the July 7 edition of SmackDown, but the same was canceled. An update has now emerged on his status with the promotion. Ringside News reached out to its sources in the company and was told that the veteran has “been mostly down in Orlando working with character vignettes.”

Sources also told RSN that there's not much known about Carlito's status as “no one really talks about him.” [Quotes courtesy of RSN]

Carlito wrestled his last WWE match two years ago

On the February 1, 2021, edition of RAW, Carlito teamed up with Jeff Hardy, with the duo defeating Elias and Jaxson Ryker. He is in incredible shape at 44 years old, and his longtime fans would love to see him make a return for one final run.

Here's what Carlito said about his return at Backlash 2023 while speaking on Busted Open Radio:

“I’m kind of a big deal in Puerto Rico, I guess. It was great, man. It was good. It was something that they wanted for a long time, and it was cool that the secret didn’t get out. I was surprised. I kept on thinking, at some point, somebody’s gonna leak something. But no, nothing ever came of it, so they really did not expect it all that night.” [H/T Fightful]

Carlito is best known for his 2003-2010 run in World Wrestling Entertainment. He is a former United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion as well. Additionally, he is a former two-time WWE/World Tag Team Champion.

Would you like to see Carlito make a return for one last run?

