"No other person fits well" - WWE Universe wants Triple H to add 22-year-old star to popular faction

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H brought new life to the women's division when he introduced Damage CTRL to the world during last year's SummerSlam. However, fans believe that it is time for a change and want Hunter to move Cora Jade up to the main roster and into the stable.

Earlier this year, Damage CTRL reached the top of the women's division on Friday Night SmackDown when IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and defeated Bianca Belair to win the WWE Women's Championship almost a year after she arrived on the main roster.

Unfortunately, the group lost a member for a while after Dakota Kai was injured due to a torn ACL. The WWE Universe believes it's time for the company to add another member to the stable and wants Triple H to bring Cora Jade to the main roster for Damage CTRL.

Fans also threw Tegan Nox and Jacy Jayne's name in the running. The Resident Mean Girl of the developmental brand has not been seen on weekly television for a while. It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to add more members to its existing stable in the near future.

What has Damage CTRL done in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

Last year, Bayley returned from injury after over a year of hiatus and confronted Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. However, Triple H's new regime finally fulfilled The Role Model's wish of having her own stable when IYO SKY and Dakota Kai joined her to form Damage CTRL.

After the trio arrived on WWE's main roster under Triple H's regime, they immediately went after The Man and put her on the shelf for months. They feuded with the then-RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair for months and failed to make Bayley the new RAW Women's Champion.

Fortunately, Damage CTRL ruled the women's tag team division for a while as the champions before they lost the title to Becky Lynch and Lita. For a while, it seemed like Triple H was about to end the group after Dakota Kai got injured and Bayley and IYO SKY were not on the same page.

However, it all changed when IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and became the champion around a year after she aligned herself with Bayley and Dakota Kai at the same event.

Do you want to see Cora Jade as the fourth member? Sound off in the comments section below.

