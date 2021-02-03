'No'- Pro wrestling legend doesn't think Roman Reigns will go down as one of the all-time greats [Exclusive]

Pro wrestling legend Greg Gagne recently sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda, and opened up on Roman Reigns' standing amongst the all-time greats.

When asked whether Roman Reigns will be remembered as one of the all-time greats of pro wrestling, when he retires, here's what Greg Gagne had to say in response:

"Roman Reigns? Will he go down as one of the greats? Wow! Hogan, Flair, Austin, Michaels, Triple H. If you're going for the Top five, no."

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest heel in WWE, and has done it all in the business

Roman Reigns made his way to WWE's main roster in late 2012, as a part of The Shield. He was the one WWE chose to push the most, following The Shield's implosion in mid-2014. The Big Dog went on to score a huge win over Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2014, on the same night Brock Lesnar squashed WWE legend John Cena in a WWE World Heavyweight title match. Many fans believed at the time that Roman Reigns would be the one to dethrone Lesnar at WrestleMania.

Reigns went on to win the 2015 Royal Rumble match, and headlined WrestleMania 31 against Brock Lesnar. Seth Rollins' Money In The Bank cash-in prevented him from winning his first WrestleMania main event, but this was only the beginning.

Roman Reigns went on to headline the next three WrestleMania events, against the likes of Triple H, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar. By the time 2020 came around, his character of a babyface had become incredibly stale. WWE finally decided to turn him heel at SummerSlam 2020, and Roman Reigns has been doing the best work of his career ever since. He is currently the Universal Champion on SmackDown, and has put down several wrestlers over the past five months.

