No Quarter Catch Crew set their sights on WWE championship

No Quarter Catch Crew have indicated their interest in pursuing a WWE championship.

Ever since Noam Dar won the Heritage Cup, he has treated it like his baby. He has done everything to retain it and he has not allowed anyone to come close to the title.

When he lost the title for a brief time, Noam had a breakdown and went into depression until he retained the title again. Dar has defended the title in controversial ways against some of the top names in NXT. Just a couple of weeks ago, Dar retained the title against Von Wagner and it looks like he might already have found his next challenger.

Tonight on WWE NXT, No Quarter Catch Crew were looking at the Heritage Cup when Noam Dar walked in. Dar told them that they could look at the title but they couldn't steal it from him. Charlie Dempsey then told him that they don't plan on stealing it, they insisted that they planned on winning the Heritage Cup.

This segment indicated that one member of No Quarter Catch Crew could be next in line to challenge Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup.

