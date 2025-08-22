"No respect" - Cora Jade responds to "crazy" bullying accusations in WWE

Cora Jade has responded to bullying accusations against her in WWE. Jade, who now competes under the ring name Elayna Black, spent four years in the Stamford-based promotion and held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship once with Roxanne Perez.Jade was released by WWE earlier this year and now faces accusations of bullying in the promotion. These allegations came from Alexis Lete, who signed with the company in 2022, before getting released a year later.Lete made an appearance on the One Time podcast to discuss her WWE experience. She said that Roxanne Perez helped her with moves, but stated she was friends with Cora Jade, who, according to her, was really &quot;mean&quot; and &quot;one of the main bullies.&quot; Lete also said that Jade texted her about taking down a TikTok, which she refused and claimed that the NXT alum was &quot;bu**hurt&quot; that she couldn't control her.Jade has now come out in her defense and posted a series of tweets detailing what happened.&quot;I shouldn’t be giving this girl an ounce more of my energy but this will be the one and only time I speak on this and if you know you know- This girl came into the pc and immediately had heat with everyone for being disrespectful on more than one occasion. I texted this girl trying to HELP before her heat got worse (that had already travelled up to main roster before she even had a match). I’ll go ahead and post the screenshots myself. She chose to basically tell me to f**k off and then continue to get heat for weeks,&quot; Jade wrote.Cora Jade then added that Alexis Lete decided to apologize only after multiple talents spoke to her. Jade said that she didn't like how Lete &quot;disrespects pro wrestling,&quot; and she was trying to carry on with respect that was there during the NXT Black &amp; Gold era.&quot;There is absolutely no respect for wrestling with people like this and it’s not my job to care about anymore. Which is exactly what is wrong with that entire place in general. I spoke to her maybe 5 times total of that. Blunt to a fault sometimes? Yes. But bullying is crazy,&quot; she added.You can check out the tweets below:Brie Coda @ElaynaBlackLINKI shouldn’t be giving this girl an ounce more of my energy but this will be the one and only time I speak on this and if you know you know- This girl came into the pc and immediately had heat with everyone for being disrespectful on more than one occasion. I texted this girl-Brie Coda @ElaynaBlackLINKtrying to HELP before her heat got worse (that had already travelled up to main roster before she even had a match). I’ll go ahead and post the screenshots myself. She chose to basically tell me to f**k off and then continue to get heat for weeks. Only until multiple main roster-Brie Coda @ElaynaBlackLINKtalent members spoke to her as well, she decided to come up to me and apologize. I told her I appreciate the apology but I dont respect how she handles things and the ways she disrespects pro wrestling. I came from Indy wrestling, absolutely loved wrestling and was trying to-Brie Coda @ElaynaBlackLINKcarry on the love and respect that was there when I got there in black and gold. There is absolutely no respect for wrestling with people like this and it’s not my job to care about anymore. Which is exactly what is wrong with that entire place in general. I spoke to her maybe-Brie Coda @ElaynaBlackLINK5 times total of that. Blunt to a fault sometimes? Yes. But bullying is crazy 🤣🤣🤣🤣Cora Jade has taken a break from wrestlingAfter her WWE exit this year, Cora Jade returned to the independent wrestling circuit, where she competed under the name Elayna Black.However, after a brief run, she announced that she will be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future to focus on her mental health.Cora Jade mentioned that she will be taking the rest of the year off to take care of herself and apologized to the fans and promoters who looked forward to seeing her in action.