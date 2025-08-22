  • home icon
  "No respect" - Cora Jade responds to "crazy" bullying accusations in WWE

"No respect" - Cora Jade responds to "crazy" bullying accusations in WWE

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Aug 22, 2025 15:02 GMT
Cora Jade. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Cora Jade. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Cora Jade has responded to bullying accusations against her in WWE. Jade, who now competes under the ring name Elayna Black, spent four years in the Stamford-based promotion and held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship once with Roxanne Perez.

Jade was released by WWE earlier this year and now faces accusations of bullying in the promotion. These allegations came from Alexis Lete, who signed with the company in 2022, before getting released a year later.

Lete made an appearance on the One Time podcast to discuss her WWE experience. She said that Roxanne Perez helped her with moves, but stated she was friends with Cora Jade, who, according to her, was really "mean" and "one of the main bullies." Lete also said that Jade texted her about taking down a TikTok, which she refused and claimed that the NXT alum was "bu**hurt" that she couldn't control her.

Jade has now come out in her defense and posted a series of tweets detailing what happened.

"I shouldn’t be giving this girl an ounce more of my energy but this will be the one and only time I speak on this and if you know you know- This girl came into the pc and immediately had heat with everyone for being disrespectful on more than one occasion. I texted this girl trying to HELP before her heat got worse (that had already travelled up to main roster before she even had a match). I’ll go ahead and post the screenshots myself. She chose to basically tell me to f**k off and then continue to get heat for weeks," Jade wrote.
Cora Jade then added that Alexis Lete decided to apologize only after multiple talents spoke to her. Jade said that she didn't like how Lete "disrespects pro wrestling," and she was trying to carry on with respect that was there during the NXT Black & Gold era.

"There is absolutely no respect for wrestling with people like this and it’s not my job to care about anymore. Which is exactly what is wrong with that entire place in general. I spoke to her maybe 5 times total of that. Blunt to a fault sometimes? Yes. But bullying is crazy," she added.
You can check out the tweets below:

Cora Jade has taken a break from wrestling

After her WWE exit this year, Cora Jade returned to the independent wrestling circuit, where she competed under the name Elayna Black.

However, after a brief run, she announced that she will be taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future to focus on her mental health.

Cora Jade mentioned that she will be taking the rest of the year off to take care of herself and apologized to the fans and promoters who looked forward to seeing her in action.

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
