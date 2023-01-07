"No revisions. All love" - WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes ecstatic wrestling legend will be featured on new season of Biography

Cody Rhodes is excited that his father, Dusty Rhodes, will be chronicled during the upcoming season of Biography: WWE Legends.

Rhodes spoke about his legendary father and wanting to capture the WWE Championship to honor The American Dream before he went down with a torn pectoral muscle. Cody is set to return from injury soon, as WrestleMania season is just around the corner.

The American Nightmare took to Twitter and complimented the crew at A&E Network for diligently telling his father's story. Dusty's career lasted decades and he was still giving back to the business behind the scenes in NXT after hanging up his wrestling boots. He passed away in 2015 but his memory still lives on today.

"I’m ecstatic Dusty is being featured on @AETV- a wonderful crew has been working very diligently to bring you his story, the real story. The highs and lows of our beautiful sport and sets the record straight on the many contributions he continues to make. No revision. All love.," tweeted Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes WWE on A&E @WWEonAE #WWEonAE RETURN TO THE RING with all-new seasons of Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals starting February 19, as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on @AETV RETURN TO THE RING with all-new seasons of Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals starting February 19, as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on @AETV. #WWEonAE https://t.co/uAr2kJrZQA I’m ecstatic Dusty is being featured on @AETV - a wonderful crew has been working very diligently to bring you his story, the real story. The highs and lows of our beautiful sport and sets the record straight on the many contributions he continues to make. No revision. All love. twitter.com/WWEonAE/status… I’m ecstatic Dusty is being featured on @AETV - a wonderful crew has been working very diligently to bring you his story, the real story. The highs and lows of our beautiful sport and sets the record straight on the many contributions he continues to make. No revision. All love. twitter.com/WWEonAE/status…

Former WWE manager doesn't know if John Cena would want to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

John Cena made his triumphant return to the company on the final edition of WWE SmackDown in 2022.

The Leader of the Cenation teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. John was hilariously caught hanging out with a member of The Bloodline after the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell suggested that Cena may not even want to face Cody due to his acting career.

"I don't think that matters. I think if they have a good match, a hard-fought match, but then again, Cena may not want to do it because he has a career to think about to. That's why Vince [McMahon] for years and years and years didn't want them doing anything else, but working for the WWE. He didn't want anything coming in front of that and I can see why. Where do your loyalties lie? Does it lie with this company with me or is it something else you want to do?" (5:20 - 6:17)

You can check out the latest edition of Smack Talk below:

Cody Rhodes has been rumored to be facing several opponents at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare is the one to finally defeat The Tribal Chief at the biggest show of the year in April.

Who would you like to see Cody Rhodes battle at WWE WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes