"No thanks bro we need to see Cody finish the story" - WWE Universe has mixed reactions about possible Roman Reigns opponent at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is what the WWE Universe is expecting to see at WrestleMania 40. A recent report addressed the possibility of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion defending his title against The Rock at the Show Of Shows the next year.

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE food chain for over 1,100 days now. During his time as champion, The Tribal Chief has defended his championship against big names such as Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and more.

The WWE Universe is lying in wait to watch Cody Rhodes finish his story by finally dethroning the man who beat him at WrestleMania last year. Now, a report from Sports Illustrated claims that a match between the Great One and The Tribal Chief is a possibility at WrestleMania 40. Many fans have taken to X to air their problems or excitement about the match.

WWE Universe reacts to the possible dream match

What happened when Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns came face to face?

WWE has ensured to keep Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns apart since their showdown at WrestleMania 39. Since their main event match at the PLE, Reigns and Rhodes have seen each other face-to-face on two occasions. Their first interaction came on the episode of WWE RAW after WrestleMania when Brock Lesnar turned on Rhodes, igniting a feud between the two.

The second time The Tribal Chief and the American Nightmare had a staredown was on the Season Premiere at WWE SmackDown last week. After Rhodes and Jey successfully defended their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Theory and Waller, they were met by The Bloodline before they made their way to the back.

The WWE Universe still has its hopes high on seeing the former AEW star finish his story and maybe banking on it happening at the Show Of Shows next year.