"No way she's older than 40" - Fans in disbelief as Lilian Garcia turns 57

WWE fans are in disbelief over the fact that Lilian Garcia just turned 57 years old.

Garcia was a mainstay on WWE TV from 1999 to 2009. Following her exit from the Stamford-based promotion, she made several one-off appearances for the company. She garnered a massive fan following during her time as a ring announcer in WWE.

Lilian Garcia turned 57 years old on August 19, 2023. WrestlingWorldCC's Twitter handle wished her a happy birthday and shared a picture of the former WWE announcer that was originally shared in 2020. Most of the fans in the reply section couldn't believe that Garcia was 57.

Check out some of the most notable responses below:

Fans can't believe Lilian Garcia is 57

Lilian Garcia loved being a part of WWE storylines

Although Garcia was a ring announcer, WWE involved her in a bunch of storylines back in the day. Here's how she felt about the same:

"Oh, I loved it. Anytime they asked me about doing something on-screen 'hey, would you mind doing this?' again, it kind of goes back to my acting stuff, right? So I was able to be apart of the story. I was like 'hey, anything I can do'. Especially when they were like we really want to use you to put Viscera over and give him that character, make him a ladies man and I'm like, OK! [laughs]. I didn't know where it was going, but I never felt in danger of anything." [H/T TalkSPORT]

Garcia is one of the most beloved figures in the wrestling business. She did an incredible job as a ring announcer during her heyday in WWE. She also did well as a podcast host with her Chasing Glory podcast.

Lilian is quite active on social media and boasts a massive fan following on Twitter and Instagram.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Lilian a happy birthday!

