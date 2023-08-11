"No" - WWE Hall of Famer does not consider his team to be the greatest of all time, explains why

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has claimed that the Dudley Boyz (Team 3D) is not the greatest tag team of all time.

The D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray duo is arguably the most decorated tag team ever. The Dudley Boyz won the WWE Tag Team Titles 10 times in their career, among various other tag titles at other promotions. They were one of the main reasons tag team wrestling got revived during the Attitude Era.

Their series of matches with the Hardy Boyz and the team of Edge and Christian were some of the most era-defining matches which have shaped the tag team division to where it is today. However, D-Von Dudley doesn't believe they are the greatest of all time.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, D-Von assessed the team and admitted they were the greatest tag team of their era but not necessarily of all time.

"We always thought that the Road Warriors were the greatest tag team in the history of the business. You have teams like the Hart Foundation, the British Bulldogs, the Midnight Express, the Rock 'n' Roll Express, Arn [Anderson] and Tully [Blanchard]. You have all these great tag teams that have come before us. What I like to say is, when people ask me, they go, 'Do you consider yourself the greatest tag team of all time?' And I'm gonna be honest with you, I tell them 'No.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Dudley Boyz was last seen in action in 2016. They were later inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Dudley Boyz are set to reunite after seven years since their last WWE stint

The legendary WWE Hall of Fame duo of Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley are set to reunite for the celebration of Impact 1000.

The team will appear as Team 3D during the 1000th episode of Impact Wrestling. The legendary team was last seen in action in 2016 during their last run in WWE.

Bully Ray is currently part of the Impact Wrestling roster, whereas D-Von, on the other hand, has not wrestled since 2016. It will be nostalgic and exciting to see this legendary team back on our television screens.

What is your favorite Dudley Boyz/Team 3D moment?

