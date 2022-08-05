Current star names two WWE talk shows better than Miz TV (Exclusive)

NXT UK superstar Noam Dar recently spoke about his favorite talk shows in WWE.

Dar has been a prominent part of the company competing for the NXT UK promotion. Earlier, he broke into the company with his high-flying style as part of the cruiserweight division.

Noam Dar spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview. Noam is the host of "Supernova Sessions" and mentioned that his favorite talk show was Piper's Pit hosted by the late great "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. He also professed his liking for Carlito's Cabana, which was hosted by Carlito from 2005 through 2008.

"I loved Piper's Pit with Rowdy Roddy Piper. I also really liked Carlito's Cabana. I thought that was good fun. I was a big Carlito fan. So I would say they were my two," said Noam.

When asked about Miz TV, Dar replied that he was okay with it, but the talk show would not break into his top two.

"I mean, I don't mind Miz TV, but those are the two that I choose." (From 9:24 - 9:48)

You can watch the full interview here:

WWE has been the host of several Talk Show segments

Talk shows have been an integral part of the story-building exercise in pro wrestling. Over the years, several talk shows such as The Highlight Reel, The Cutting Edge, Miz TV, The Peep Show, and The Kevin Owens Show have produced some stellar moments.

Longtime fans often quote Roddy Piper smashing a coconut on Jimmy Snuka's head at Piper's Pit as one of the defining moments of the Golden Era. Another memorable segment from a talk show was when Shawn Michaels threw Marty Janetty through the Barbershop window, thereby putting an end to The Rockers.

What do you think of the talk shows in WWE? Which one is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below.

Noam Dar talks to us ahead of Clash At The Castle, the UK's first major WWE stadium event in over 30 years, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 3rd September.

