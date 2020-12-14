Noam Dar recently spoke to talkSPORT on what it was like working under the tutelage of Shawn Michaels and the understanding that he and Triple H have of British wrestling. Dar commented on how Triple H and Shawn Michaels have successfully assimilated their perspectives of wrestling in order to accommodate the British style.

Dar believes that both Triple H and Michaels have accomplished something incredibly difficult by being to combine all the different perspectives of wrestling through one lens. He further commented that it does not matter if you are the greatest in your industry. If you are unable to relate to or understand the differences in anything, Dar said, it will be difficult to succeed.

"Shawn and Triple H have so successfully assimilated their perspectives of wrestling through the lens of what we do, which is so difficult. It doesn’t matter if you’re the greatest in your industry, if you’re unable to find a point to relate and understand the differences in anything." H/t talkSPORT

Noam Dar says working with the best wrestler in the world, Shawn Michaels has helped him progress

Dar credited Michaels for helping him progress leaps and bounds in his wrestling career. He stated that working with the best wrestler in the world has been a huge help. Dar also talked about how the mantra of NXT has been instilled in him by being under the tutelage of the WWE Hall of Famer.

"For me personally, I’ve come on leaps and bounds just under that tutelage being able to work directly with Shawn, and being able to the mantra of NXT across the board is very much the talent are there to work." H/t talkSPORT

"The Scottish Supernova" also said that the WWE and NXT Superstars are able to "create magic" because they get to work with the best wrestler in the world.

"When you have literally the best wrestler in the world working with talent who want to be the best, you’re going to create magic." H/t talkSPORT

Noam Dar clearly has a huge amount of respect for Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Many of us can agree with Dar when he says that it is a privilege to work with two legends. Hopefully, he will continue to grow under their guidance.