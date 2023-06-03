"Nobody can do what you’ve done!" - Bayley breaks character in a heartfelt message to 46-year-old WWE veteran

WWE star Bayley recently took to Twitter to wish AJ Styles a happy birthday this week.

Styles celebrated his 46th birthday this past Friday night. The Phenomenal One debuted in WWE in 2016 after a glorious run throughout the indies. He quickly became the champion in just a few months and went on to become a Grand Slam Champion in the company.

AJ is one of the most respected members of the roster and recently competed for the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Bayley took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message for Styles on his birthday. The Role Model posted a video where she hilariously mocked AJ's signature entrance pose. The leader of Damage CTRL is a heel on TV but was clearly her friendly self in the video.

The Phenomenal One was also seen in the clip, claiming that he looked nothing like what the Damage CTRL member had portrayed.

"Happy birthday @AJStylesOrg. Nobody can do what you’ve done! (Except me) (Only your entrance) (Not the incredible, timeless, magic wrestling you do)," Bayley tweeted.

AJ Styles featured on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles' birthday was discussed during a backstage segment. The Phenomenal One got together with The O.C. members Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Michin after a valiant show at Night of Champions.

Styles led The O.C. into the ring for a match against Hit Row. Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Karl Anderson started the bout. Top Dolla soon tagged in and started taking control. However, Anderson planted Adonis with a devastating Spinebuster.

Gallows and Anderson isolated Adonis and hit the Magic Killer to pick up the win. Top Dolla tried to initiate a post-match beatdown on The O.C. but was decked by a Phenomenal Forearm by AJ Styles.

