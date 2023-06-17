"Nobody, not even himself" - Dutch Mantell feels former TNA star is an unexpected choice to win WWE Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager feels LA Knight winning Money in the Bank would be a huge bump up in his position on the roster.

Knight is one of the six superstars competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match. The 40-year-old star defeated Montez Ford in a qualifying match to earn his spot. The WWE Universe is strongly behind LA Knight and considers him one of the hot favorites to win the contract.

On the week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that winning the Money in the Bank briefcase would be huge for Knight. The veteran felt that nobody was expecting the self-proclaimed megastar to win, but if he did, it would greatly advance his career.

"That would be great if he won it because nobody is expecting him to do it. Nobody, not even himself. If he went and he won, that would be a big, big advancement for him. One that he could handle and one that he could step into and own. He's great. I was with him in TNA and he was good there. He was learning but he was good." [From 40:32 to 41:05]

LA Knight was in action on WWE SmackDown

With just a few weeks left before WWE Money in the Bank, LA Knight had a singles match on SmackDown.

Knight faced off against LWO member Santos Escobar with Rey Mysterio by his side. The outspoken superstars ensured that Rey did not take the spotlight away from him. However, Escobar won the encounter with a rollup pin, much to the annoyance of Knight.

After the match, the former Maximum Male Models founder laid out his opponent and made his way to the back.

