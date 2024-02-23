"Nobody would ever dream" of 28-year-old WWE Superstar winning at Elimination Chamber, says Teddy Long (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks a young superstar could potentially walk out of the Elimination Chamber as the winner.

The young superstar in question is none other than Logan Paul. Since he joined the pro wrestling business, he has been consistently impressive in his matches. His talent has also led to him winning the United States title remarkably quickly for someone who is quite new to the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long somewhat agreed with Bill Apter's wish to see Randy Orton win. However, he also speculated about WWE pulling the rug out from under fans and having Logan Paul come out on top:

"I kinda agree with Bill (Apter) a little bit but I was kinda leaning towards that they may do something that may shock as well, which I would think that maybe Logan Paul coming out of this thing. You know, 'cause nobody would ever dream, even think about it. So I think it is a toss-up between maybe Logan Paul and LA Knight." [5:02 onwards]

Bill Apter wants Randy Orton to win the WWE Elimination Chamber match

According to Bill Apter, the Apex Predator will be the one to outlast all five others in the Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine by Mac Davis, the legendary journalist stated:

"So my pick in this match is the guy who came back recently, looks better than ever. LA Knight is fan favorite, and lot of the other people there, Drew McIntyre is at his furious best. But I cannot see anyone but the apex predator Randy Orton walking out of that elimination chamber with a ticket to WrestleMania 40 and facing World Champion, Seth Freakin' Rollins. " [4:22 onwards]

As of now, it will be interesting to see who will walk out of the WWE PLE as the winner.

