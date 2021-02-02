"Nobody was more fun backstage" - Chris Masters on WWE's most entertaining Superstar in real life (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters believes Booker T was the most entertaining Superstar backstage during his time with the company.

Masters performed in WWE from 2003-2007 and 2009-2011. He participated in the 2011 WWE Royal Rumble match, which featured surprise appearances from Booker T and Diesel (aka Kevin Nash).

SK Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke to Masters on the latest episode of Inside SKoop about the 2011 WWE Royal Rumble. The Masterpiece praised Booker T’s commentary skills and his ability to lift the energy backstage amongst the rest of WWE’s Superstars.

"Booker T is one of the best guys to have around backstage. There was nobody who was more fun to have around backstage. He had so much energy and that guy would always fire everybody up. He would always be doing color commentary backstage while watching the monitor.

"I know a lot of people know him for his commentary on television, but long before he ever did that he was entertaining us backstage. He was obviously a little more ridiculous in his commentary backstage and a little more over the top."

Watch the video above to find out more of Masters’ thoughts on WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Kevin Nash. He also discussed the 40-man WWE Royal Rumble match concept.

Chris Masters on Kevin Nash's 2011 WWE Royal Rumble appearance

Advertisement

Kevin Nash held the WWE Championship as the Diesel character

Regarding Kevin Nash’s surprise entrance as Diesel, Chris Masters said the former WWE Champion was “calm, cool, and collected” backstage.

Nash lasted almost three minutes in the 2011 WWE Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by Wade Barrett. Booker T lasted 68 seconds (eliminated by Mason Ryan) and Masters lasted two minutes (eliminated by CM Punk). Alberto Del Rio won the 40-man match.

Please credit SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop and embed the video interview if you use quotes from this article.