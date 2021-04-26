WWE veteran explains what Aleister Black needs to do on his return [Exclusive]

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black returned to SmackDown this past week by cutting a bizarre heel promo. However, Cesaro's former manager, Dutch Mantell, has suggested adding another heel to the roster may not be a wise move.

The eerie promo saw Black dressed in an all-black suit with glasses on reading from a book. It stood out due to the animation involved and the story that Black was trying to weave.

Speaking to SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino and SP3 on Smack Talk, Mantell talked about how important it is for the roster to have good babyfaces. Asked if Black's return as a heel could lead to him having no opponents to work for, Mantell explained what he had to do to make an impact.

''Hey, the heel is only as good as the babyface. And the babyface is only as good as the heel,'' said Mantell. ''But with no babyfaces, the heels don't have any heat. So they can go out their and beat a middle of the card babyface, nobody gives a c***. You've got to attack somebody they care for.''

What's next for Aleister Black?

On Smack Talk, SP3 pointed out that most of the popular stars on SmackDown are all heels. That may leave Black with a lack of new names to work with as he has already had programs with the likes of Cesaro in the past.

One potential target for Aleister Black is Big E. However, the former New Day member is still involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture. Rick Ucchino stated that hopefully, Black's new character doesn't drag on as his previous one did.

Advertisement

Which stars do you want to see Aleister Black having a feud with on SmackDown once he returns? Let us know in the comments section below.