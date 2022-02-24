"Nobody was hiring" - Renee Paquette reveals truth behind her situation post-WWE exit

It's been a year-and-a-half since Renee Paquette fka Renee Young left WWE. She has been busy with her podcast The Sessions and has taken time away from full-time broadcasting, something she considers to be a blessing. In a recent interview, she talked about her transition away from WWE.

In the summer of 2020, Renee Paquette left the promotion after nearly a decade. She stated that she felt she reached her ceiling and that WWE didn't seem to know what to do with her either. She stated that doing backstage interviews again felt like a step in the wrong direction.

Happy with her new life post-WWE, Renee Paquette explained that she's the type of person who always thinks about what to do next. On the SHAK Wrestling podcast, she said that there was no work when she left WWE during the peak of the pandemic:

"I'm constantly working, which is great. And you always want to have a busy schedule, that's the way I feel. I think one thing that I've learned over the course of the last year-and-a-half is patience. When I first left WWE, I was thinking 'what am I going to do? What makes the most sense?' and kind of figuring that maybe I'll go work for another network, or another studio somewhere. But when I left in peak COVID time, it was not the case. All productions had halted, nobody was hiring new people, that just wasn't the case."

She admitted, however, that it was a blessing in disguise as it allowed her to form a partnership and create the Oral Sessions (now just The Sessions) podcast:

"It was a blessing in disguise because it was like 'well, I'm going to start doing something myself anyways'. I wanted to be in control of what my own narrative was. I always wanted to create my own content and put that out there. It's a lot more work."

You can listen to Renee in the clip below. It starts from 3:32

Renee Paquette is enjoying her life post-WWE

It's been a busy year-and-a-half for Renee Paquette post-WWE. She became a mother and has been busy with her podcast The Sessions. For Renee, it seemed to be a case of burnout with WWE.

She wore all the hats that she possibly could, even becoming the first full-time female commentator in WWE history. Although she wasn't praised for that role, she was never dishonest about the difficulty of it and the rocky road that it was.

With her husband Jon Moxley having already left over a year before, it likely was another reason for her to say goodbye. However, she has never explicitly stated this. Either way, she seems to be enjoying her life post-WWE and enjoys the same or even more fanfare than she did during her tenure with the company.

