“Nobody knows what the hell it is” - Former champion on his upcoming Royal Rumble match

This year's WWE Royal Rumble premium live event will debut an interesting new match type.

Last Friday night on SmackDown, it was announced that Bray Wyatt would return to the ring on January 28 to face LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. As of this writing, the rules and explanations of this match are non-existent.

Former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight was a guest on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his upcoming match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble, Knight admitted he has no idea what the match will be yet.

"Here's the thing. Bray Wyatt, Mountain Dew Lights Out [Pitch Black] match. It's gonna be a first, I'll tell you that, because nobody knows what the hell it is," LA Knight said. "I don't know what it is yet, but you're gonna find out, you're gonna find a lot of action. Here's what you're gonna find. You're gonna find LA Knight dropping Bray Wyatt on his head without a doubt at some point. You're gonna see me walking out, and you're gonna see the end of Bray Wyatt. You're gonna see the beginning, the genesis of the greatest acclivity in any WWE Superstar in the history of this company, and I think the world, let's just say the universe is about to see something special. YEAH!" [28:45 - 29:30]

LA Knight reveals his favorite Royal Rumble moment

Elsewhere during the interview, LA Knight was asked what his favorite Royal Rumble moment of all time was.

The SmackDown Superstar pointed to the 1992 Royal Rumble, which was won by "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

This wasn't your typical Rumble match either, as it was for the vacated WWE Championship at the time.

Flair entered the Rumble match at number three and worked for over an hour, eliminating Hulk Hogan in the end to become WWE Champion for the first time.

What do you make of LA Knight's comments? Are you interested in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match later this month? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

