"Nobody is man enough to tell him" - The Rock receives a message from a former champion after he reportedly went overtime with his segment

This past Monday on RAW, The Rock made his return to WWE and confronted Jinder Mahal. The last time he appeared on TV, The Great One interrupted former United States Champion Austin Theory.

Not only did The People's Champion confront Mahal, but he also delivered a People's Elbow on the former WWE Champion. He later addressed the fans and teased a huge match against Roman Reigns.

In the aftermath of RAW: Day 1, a report suggested that The Great One's segment segment way over time. Reacting to this, Austin Theory took a dig at the legend on Twitter/X.

"I guess nobody is man enough to tell him it doesn’t matter what he has to say. Didn’t happen on my show. #SmackDown"

Check out Theory's tweet below:

Jim Ross commented on the possibility of The Rock competing in the WWE Elimination Chamber match

A WrestleMania 40 match between The Rock and Roman Reigns seems to be a hot topic of discussion in the pro wrestling world. Legendary commentator Jim Ross also provided his take on the same.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross discussed the possibility of The Great One defeating five other superstars inside the Elimination Chamber before challenging Reigns.

He said:

"There's gotta be another piece to the journey. There's gotta be another stop-off. Winning the Elimination Chamber is one way of doing that. That means two matches out of The Rock, and is that going to happen? Time will tell, obviously, but getting him to commit to certain times is a win without question."

However, Reigns would first have to get past either Randy Orton, LA Knight, or AJ Styles. At the upcoming New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown, the new #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be decided.

