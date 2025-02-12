"Nobody has mentioned this before" - The Rock could suddenly return at WWE WrestleMania 41 because of one statement, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock has been absent from WWE lately, and most don't expect to see him anytime soon. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks the Brahma Bull could insert himself back into the matches at WrestleMania 41.

Right after Royal Rumble, John Cena surprised fans by announcing himself into the Elimination Chamber PLE main event match. While this did not invite much criticism, considering Cena is a legend in the industry, Bill Apter thinks this decision could also lead to The Rock inserting himself into WrestleMania's World Title picture.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, APter built on his previous theory of Cena potentially adding himself to WWE WrestleMania 41 and stated that The Rock could do the same.

Trending

"Nobody has mentioned this before. If Cena can put himself in the Elimination Chamber... And if Cena can possibly put himself in a three-way with Cody and CM Punk, what is stopping Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson from saying that, 'Well, if Cena can do that, I am on the Board of Directors, this is now gonna a four-way.' This puts the Rock in main event on one of the nights." [10:00 onwards]

It remains to be seen whether The Rock has some similar plans for this year's WWE WrestleMania 41.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback