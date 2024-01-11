"Nobody's even gonna know who she is" - WWE Universe reacts to former star's tease about Royal Rumble appearance

A former WWE superstar teased a possible appearance at the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match to be held later this year.

Tyler Reks was signed to WWE from 2008 to 2012 before wrestling on the independent circuit around 2014. Reks, who came out as a trans woman in 2021, has legally changed her name to Gabbi Tuft and is now a social media influencer.

In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Tuft explained that she must obtain medical clearance to wrestle again after undergoing open-heart surgery in 2019. She also teased a potential Royal Rumble appearance:

"Stanford is reviewing all of my scans to determine what if any limitations I have in the ring," Tuft said. "So once I hear back from them, then we'll know exactly what my capabilities are in the ring. I can tell you beyond a shadow of a doubt, something's coming. I can't tell you what, but something's coming. As far as the Rumble, wouldn't that be an amazing spot to just poke my head in?"

The WWE Universe reacted to the possibility of Gabbi Tuft appearing at the Royal Rumble. Naturally, opinions are divided, and some of them hold the view that fans are unlikely to recognize her now, and she would not get the pop she wants.

"Nobody's even gonna know who she is. It's not like she was a main eventer when she was here the first time. Not to mention she's completely unrecognizable," one fan wrote.

This fan wants her on Impact:

Here are some other interesting reactions to Gabbi Tuft's possible Royal Rumble appearance:

Gabbi Tuft has not wrestled since 2014, but recently visited Dustin Rhodes' wrestling school to get back into the groove.

Which WWE superstar would Gabbi Tuft love to wrestle?

Gabbi Tuft spoke about wrestling again in an interview with TV Insider last month. She even asked her followers on X about who she should face in her first match in almost a decade. One fan reckoned Charlotte Flair would be just about the perfect opponent.

Tuft responded to the fan before teasing the possibility of returning to WWE. It should be noted that WWE has never had an active trans woman superstar, while AEW has Nyla Rose, and Impact Wrestling is represented by Gisele Shaw.

Before returning to wrestling, Tuft will need to get cleared medically, and there is the small matter of being back in shape for an in-ring appearance.

