"Nobody's getting any younger" - Ex-WWE personality explains why Roman Reigns needs to face WWE legend at WrestleMania

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette recently spoke about The Rock and Roman Reigns' rumored match.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran mentioned that The Great One might only face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania next year.

"If it's ever gonna happen, The Rock and Roman Reigns, it would have to be next year at WrestleMania right? Because nobody's getting any younger and they're in Los Angeles and by the next year the bloom maybe off the rose." (6:12- 6:25)

He further added that considering The Tribal Chief and The Rock are facing each other, WWE wouldn't put them in a dangerous situation.

"With The Rock and Reigns, I don't think they would have to do anything that would be exceptionally dangerous to still get the point across." (6:53-7:03)

Vince Russo compared Roman Reigns to Bray Wyatt

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently compared Roman Reigns' presence on SmackDown to that of Bray Wyatt's if he was on RAW instead of the blue brand.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that similar to how The Tribal Chief injected life into SmackDown, the returning Wyatt could also have been in the same position as the former on the red brand.

The veteran then suggested that despite The Fiend being the main attraction of SmackDown, the company hasn't even put him in any matches yet.

"Here's an interesting question. You say, Roman Reigns injected some life in SmackDown, the only one who could've done that on RAW is Bray [Wyatt].... Like if I tuned in to RAW and Bray was on it, that would be the only thing I would care about. Okay, what's Bray going to do? But they don't even put him on the show." said Vince Russo.

