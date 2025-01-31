"Nobody's talking about that" - Huge surprise entrant could win the WWE Royal Rumble, believes Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter shared his predictions for the Royal Rumble matches. He suggested Jade Cargill could be the underdog in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Cargill was last seen on the November 22, edition of SmackDown. She was attacked by an unknown assailant and was found on the hood of a car. Her tag team partner Bianca Belair abandoned her match and rushed backstage to help. Belair even accompanied her to the hospital in an ambulance.

During a recent episode of Smack Talk, Apter claimed that nobody was talking about Cargill. He detailed that she could show up as a surprise entrant in the Rumble. The Hall of Fame journalist believed there was a possibility that Jade could even win the match.

Trending

"What if Jade Cargill comes back? Nobody's talking about that. Perfect spot for her to come back and maybe even win it." [From 9:23 onwards]

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

In her absence, Bianca Belair has paired up with Naomi and the two are the current Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE.

It will be interesting to see if Cargill returns at the Royal Rumble and confronts Bianca about who attacked her last year.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback