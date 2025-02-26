"Nobody is talking about her" - 33-year-old WWE star could unexpectedly bag major win at Elimination Chamber, thinks Bill Apter (Exclusive)

With WWE Elimination Chamber right around the corner, fans and veterans are already predicting the possible winners of the night. According to Bill Apter, a particular WWE star could actually pull off an unexpected win when people least expect it.

The star being talked about is Alexa Bliss, who recently returned to the active scene. After defeating Candice LeRae, the 33-year-old earned a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. However, most do not believe she will be booked to win, considering that names like Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair are also in the mix.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that there is a chance of Alexa Bliss taking the win. He explained:

"I don't think this is gonna happen, but for some reason, I feel like Alexa Bliss might come out of this because nobody is picking her... What's gonna happen most likely? It will probably be... uh, Liv Morgan. Or let me go one step further where I predicted on Time Machine. Everybody thinks it's gonna be Bianca. So I will go with Bianca." [20:33 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Apter's prediction will come true at the WWE Elimination Chamber.

