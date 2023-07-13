"Nobody understands the magnitude of what happened"- Former champion opens up about the night she walked out on WWE

Former WWE Superstar Naomi, real name Trinty Fatu, signed with Impact Wrestling earlier this year, where she performs under her real name. The 35-year-old has hit the ground running with the promotion and is set to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championship this Saturday at Slammiversary.

Trinity was one of WWE's longest-tenured superstars. Her career with the company lasted over a decade. However, due to creative disagreements, she walked out on the Stamford-based promotion in May 2022 alongside her tag-team partner Sasha Banks, who now performs under the name Mercedes Mone in NJPW.

When the duo left the company, they were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. The two were set to compete in a six-pack challenge on an episode of Monday Night RAW, which would see the pair head into singles programs while holding the titles. The champions were reportedly against the idea and walked out on the company before the match took place.

Speaking with the New York Post, the former Smackdown Women's Champion opened up about the night she left the company and her friendship with Mone. She clarified that nobody understands what happened that day apart from the parties involved.

“Nobody understands the magnitude of what happened and what really went on and why we feel the way we feel and where we are but me and her and the people that were involved that day. It just goes to show how real our friendship is and how real all of this is,” said Trinity.

Trinity Fatu recently shared a photo with her husband, WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso

Trinity Fatu recently shared a glowing photo of herself with current WWE star and former Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso on Twitter.

Although Trinty no longer works for the world's largest wrestling company, her husband is still one of the most prominently featured stars on Friday Night SmackDown. Along with his brother Jey Uso, Jimmy defeated his former Bloodline stablemates Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently took to Twitter to post a captivating photo with her husband.

Saturday will see Trinity get her first title shot since she joined Impact Wrestling earlier this year.

