Noelle Foley diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder; CM Punk sends a message

Noelle Foley, daughter of Mick Foley, took to Twitter to reveal that she has been diagnosed with Hyperacusis, a rare hearing disorder.

Hyperacusis is a severe hearing disorder that makes it challenging to deal with everyday sounds. People suffering from Hyperacusis experience extreme physical pain and discomfort upon hearing familiar sounds such as that of a running car engine, chatter at restaurants, loud conversations and other noisy settings of a similar nature.

Noelle Foley stated that her Hyperacusis was brought on by a concussion she suffered in 2019. Foley released a lengthy statement on Twitter detailing her daily struggles with Hyperacusis. You can read Noelle Foley's tweet below:

"I've kept this to myself for quite some time, because I honestly just didn't want to talk about it, but in February I was clinically diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder called Hyperacusis. Hyperacusis is when you have an extremely low tolerance to noise and most sounds are physically painful. "My Hyperacusis was brought on by my concussion in 2019, and it was mild in the beginning, but unfortunately it has gotten worse over time. I've had several HORRIBLE setbacks in my recovery due to sounds, making it feel like my full recovery is light years away. If any of you are living with Hyperacusis you know darn well that it is an EXTREMELY debilitating condition to live with. It'd recently been severely affecting my every day life from grocery shopping, driving, restaurants, and even just being around people, including my family."

CM Punk's message to Noelle Foley

CM Punk reacted to the statement with a motivating message in which the former WWE superstar urged Noelle Foley to stay strong.

Hang in there! — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 19, 2021

Noelle was part of the WWE Network's "Holy Foley" reality series alongside her legendary father. Foley had previously shown interest in becoming a professional wrestler, and she was also training to follow in her dad's footsteps. Noelle Foley even had a WWE tryout in 2016 but had to abandon all wrestling-related plans due to an injury.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our best wishes and prayers to Noelle Foley and hope that she undergoes a healthy recovery from Hyperacusis.