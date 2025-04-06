Non-WWE star makes a promise to Haku and sons: "I will be the biggest Tongan wrestler you will ever see on TV"

A non-WWE star who is part-Samoan and part-Tongan recently made a promise to the legendary Haku and his sons. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are both WWE Superstars who are currently part of The New Bloodline, while Hikuleo has not made his debut for the company.

Haku is known for the incredible stories of superhuman strength while also being praised for having a kind heart. The Tongans might not be as prominent as the Anoa'i family from Samoa, but they have made their mark in the pro wrestling industry.

Hoka The Hybrid King is trying to make it big in wrestling and is proud of his Tongan heritage. He recently spoke to MuscleManMalcolm and delivered a passionate promise to Haku and The Tongans.

"I am going to lift up the Tongan dynasty. I will be the biggest Tongan wrestler you will ever see on TV and I will lift this Tongan dynasty up. That's a promise, and it means a lot because it's not even just for me, it's for all those other Tongan kids that want to come up and wrestle," Hoka said. [10:15 - 10:38]

The Hybrid King currently wrestles for promotions such as Reality of Wrestling and Gremlin House Wrestling. He has no direct relation to the Tongans in WWE, but it's always great to see someone represent the small island nation, which continues to produce wrestlers of high caliber.

The Rock considers Haku his uncle

As mentioned above, Haku and the Tongans are not part of the Anoa'i Family. However, The Rock still considers Haku his uncle and even famously gifted him a brand-new truck, which was featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live a decade ago.

Speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, the legendary tough guy explained how he became close to The Rock's family.

"I was very young then. I believe I was 17 or 18. He came over and shook my hand and told me who he was. At the time, I came from All Japan Pro Wrestling. He came in also to the territory to work with Eddie Graham. That was it from then on. He was my big brother and his wife Ata was my big sister. They were kind enough to take me in," Haku said. [H/T - Fightful]

The Tongans have not crossed paths with The Rock in WWE so far. There's still potential for it, especially if The Final Boss finally gets in a story with Roman Reigns.

