"None of it makes any sense" - Former WWE writer critical of RAW main event [Exclusive]

In the main event of RAW last night, Bobby Lashley defended the WWE Championship against Xavier Woods in a Hell In A Cell match.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo had a couple of criticisms regarding this main event.

"We know Kofi is wrestling Lashley, so Xavier Woods is not going over, okay?" said Russo. "So we're at the end of the show, he's got Woods in the Hurt Lock, and Kofi is on the other side of the cage screaming, 'Let him go, let him go.' At what point is Kofi going to climb the cage? I'm watching this and I'm like at any point are you going to try and get in the cage to help your friend?"

"So Lashley goes over in the match," Russo added. "Why is MVP locking Woods in the cage? To get more heat? Why? There's no reason to get more heat on him. So they're doing that to create the scene where look what he's doing to his partner right in front of his face, but in the meantime, none of it makes any sense."

Russo argued that the main event was predictable because Lashley's victory was inevitable. He also questioned Kingston's lack of effort to save Woods when Lashley attacked him after the bout.

Bobby Lashley also successfully defended the WWE Championship at Hell In A Cell

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in WWE

At WWE Hell In A Cell, Bobby Lashley successfully defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. Late in the match, McIntyre looked like he had the win secured, but he accidentally knocked the referee out with a steel chair. When a second referee entered the cell to make the count, MVP pulled him out of the ring.

Despite the setback, McIntyre bounced back and set up the Claymore Kick. But MVP got involved again, as he held onto McIntyre's foot from ringside. Lashley capitalized on this opportunity by rolling up the Scottish Warrior for the victory.

Next, Lashley will defend the title against Kofi Kingston at WWE Money in the Bank? Are you looking forward to this match? Sound off in the comments below.

