"None of it really meant anything to me" - WWE legend and former World Heavyweight Champion reflects on his time in the ring

Despite performing in the ring for more than 20 years, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently stated that his career as a wrestler was not his greatest passion.

With millions of adoring fans, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is seen as one of the key and iconic figures in the annals of pro wrestling history, most notably during the late 90s and early 2000s.

Although Booker T has won multiple titles in WCW, IMPACT, and WWE, the 57-year-old was asked in a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast if he has kept any of his championship belts.

"None of it really meant anything to me, I’ve never looked at wrestling like that. Wrestling for me has always just been a job, that’s the only thing it's ever been. I’ve never looked at wrestling as anything other than its my job." [From 43:00 to 43:20]

Since retiring from the ring, Booker T has focused heavily on his wrestling school, The Reality of Wrestling, in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Many former students have moved up to both WWE and AEW, including Roxanne Perez, Athena (a.k.a. Ember Moon), and Jonathan Gresham.

Booker T comments on his new WWE role

The multi-time World Heavyweight Champion recently returned to the commentary table as he began working with Vic Joseph on the company's third brand, NXT.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame radio show, Booker gave his honest thoughts on how his time in NXT working as an announcer has gone so far.

"I’m loving it, man. I’m so loving it. It feels so much like Reality of Wrestling, you know. You have a pep talk after the show. All the young guys are waiting and want, they’ll stay there all night if they could. So I love being at NXT. I honestly, I can honestly say I didn’t think I’d feel the way I do right now about NXT, I just didn’t." [H/T 411Mania]

Ever one to give back to the wrestling business, the WWE Hall of Famer has shown a key interest in wanting to help mould the stars of the future ever since he joined the NXT crew.

What are your thoughts on Booker T returning to the announce desk? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Out Of Character and give a H/T credit to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes