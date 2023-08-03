"None of the talks went very far" - Kevin Owens discloses the real reason why he decided to re-sign with WWE

Kevin Owens revealed what factored into his decision to remain with WWE and how Vince McMahon was involved in it.

The former Universal Champion signed a new deal with the wrestling juggernaut in December 2021, reportedly worth $2-3 million annually. He went on to headline WrestleMania back-to-back and is currently one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions with Sami Zayn.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of TNT Sports in a recent interview, Kevin Owens stated that he decided to stay in WWE because Vince McMahon wanted him to, and he felt like he had more to do in the company.

"I had idea how badly they [WWE] wanted me to stay here, I had no idea what was possible elsewhere, I had no clue. And honestly... none of the talks went very far. Because once it was time to talk to Vince, he made it clear he wanted me to stay. And I felt like I wasn't done here. Not even career-wise but there's also a whole side to this place that people don't see, that people don't know," said Owens. [19:00-19:27]

Kevin Owens says he couldn't imagine going away and leaving the WWE crew behind

KO has been a part of the wrestling juggernaut for many years now. He has shared the ring with many stars and has won titles during his tenure in NXT and on the main roster.

Kevin Owens added that he chose to stay because he couldn't imagine leaving the WWE production crew behind and working elsewhere.

"We have a really incredible crew. And I'm talking not the wrestlers... The production crew, the people behind the scenes, there's really amazing people here and at the time I remember I can't imagine leaving and not seeing these people every week... it's weird I couldn't imagine leaving these people behind and never seeing them again," said Owens. [19:31-20:27]

Kevin Owens and his tag team partner Sami Zayn are involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day on RAW. The two stars aren't currently scheduled to compete at SummerSlam.

