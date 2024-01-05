"NOOOOO!" "This is a constant struggle" - WWE fans tear into Triple H following major announcement 

Triple H made the announcement earlier today that the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event would be taking place in Toronto, Canada.

While this has come as an announcement to celebrate for Canadian fans, the British have had a very different reaction. There was a belief that Money in the Bank would be heading back to The United Kingdom following the success of the show back in 2023.

Many are now questioning whether or not the Stamford-based promotion will be heading over to the UK in 2024 since there are already Premium Live Events set to take place in France and Germany so there could be a plan to skip the UK this year.

WWE has all months announced except June and October since there is a belief there will not be a PLE in September as Bash in Berlin is on the last day of August.

The sports entertainment juggernaut did hand the UK their first PLE in 2022 with Clash at the Castle taking place in September, which means that October could be the month that is chosen for their event.

Will WWE skip the United Kingdom in 2024?

WWE has announced a number of PLEs outside of the United States in what is set to be a historic year for the company.

Next month's trip to Australia will kick off these shows, whilst Saudi Arabia, France, and Germany will have shows as well. This comes off the back of the events in the UK and Puerto Rico earlier this year.

The company has been trying to become more global in recent years and has succeeded with at least 5 of their 11 regular pay-per-views for next year taking place across the pond.

If WWE decides to skip the UK then it seems there are already some shows in Europe that could tick the criteria but there will be a lot of upset British fans who broke records in the United Kingdom last year.

Do you think the sports entertainment giant has any plans to travel to the United Kingdom for a Premium Live Event at all this year?