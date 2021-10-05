"Not accomplished much of anything" – Corey Graves on female WWE star

Corey Graves didn't mince words while talking about Dana Brooke's WWE run on tonight's episode of RAW.

Dana Brooke has been with WWE for about eight years. Brooke has yet to win a title in WWE. She has mostly been used to put over other talents for the better part of her WWE run.

Tonight on RAW, Graves took a major shot at Dana Brooke on commentary during her match with Shayna Baszler. Corey Graves stated that Brooke hasn't accomplished much over the years. Check out his full quote below:

"...but on long enough timeline, you have to cut your losses. Dana Brooke has not accomplished much of anything. [Referring to the Baszler-Brooke match] Okay, then let's keep bringing it out, I wanna see more. Dana Brooke has been on RAW and SmackDown for quite some time. I'm waiting for the potential to be realized," said Corey Graves.

Fans of Dana Brooke were certainly not happy with Corey Graves' comments

Graves' Twitter mentions blew up after his comments about Brooke on RAW. Many fans weren't thrilled with Corey's shot at the female WWE Superstar. A few fans did agree with him in the replies. Check out some reactions to Corey Graves' comments below:

Rox and Roll. 🌸 @skysthelxmit Corey Graves is going in on Dana Brooke for no reason. Corey Graves is going in on Dana Brooke for no reason.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral #RAW @WWE Wow... Corey Graves is openly burying Dana Brooke on commentary. I don't understand who that benefits. All it does is put heat on Corey... #WWERAW Wow... Corey Graves is openly burying Dana Brooke on commentary. I don't understand who that benefits. All it does is put heat on Corey... #WWERAW #RAW @WWE

Stunt Granny @Stuntgranny Corey Graves going hard on Dana Brooke. I mean, he isn't wrong. Corey Graves going hard on Dana Brooke. I mean, he isn't wrong. https://t.co/KkEZWtFFUI

White Sox Sal ⚾🇭🇰🇹🇼 @kimcheesal

#WWERaw Corey Graves is saying what we're all thinking about Dana Brooke. Corey Graves is saying what we're all thinking about Dana Brooke.

#WWERaw

The match was won by Baszler. The former NXT Women's Champion launched an attack on a fallen Brooke but Doudrop came out to make the save.

One wonders whether Graves' criticism was fed to him by Vince McMahon on the headset. Graves' comments could likely mean that a push is on the way for Brooke. It could also mean that Brooke's standing on the roster isn't going to get any better.

It has been a while since Dana Brooke won a singles match on WWE TV. Her last singles win was against Peyton Royce on the February 8, 2021 edition of WWE Main Event.

What do you make of Graves' criticism of Dana Brooke on RAW? Did he go too far?

