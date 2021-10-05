×
"Not accomplished much of anything" – Corey Graves on female WWE star

Corey Graves takes a major shot at Dana Brooke during commentary
Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Oct 05, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Corey Graves didn't mince words while talking about Dana Brooke's WWE run on tonight's episode of RAW.

Dana Brooke has been with WWE for about eight years. Brooke has yet to win a title in WWE. She has mostly been used to put over other talents for the better part of her WWE run.

Tonight on RAW, Graves took a major shot at Dana Brooke on commentary during her match with Shayna Baszler. Corey Graves stated that Brooke hasn't accomplished much over the years. Check out his full quote below:

"...but on long enough timeline, you have to cut your losses. Dana Brooke has not accomplished much of anything. [Referring to the Baszler-Brooke match] Okay, then let's keep bringing it out, I wanna see more. Dana Brooke has been on RAW and SmackDown for quite some time. I'm waiting for the potential to be realized," said Corey Graves.
Corey Graves gone bury tf out of any woman that's not Carmella 😂😂😩 cause let's be clear Dana Brooke is a MUCH better wrestler than Carmella #WWERAW https://t.co/mIFGWTv83A

Fans of Dana Brooke were certainly not happy with Corey Graves' comments

Graves' Twitter mentions blew up after his comments about Brooke on RAW. Many fans weren't thrilled with Corey's shot at the female WWE Superstar. A few fans did agree with him in the replies. Check out some reactions to Corey Graves' comments below:

Corey Graves is going in on Dana Brooke for no reason.
Wow... Corey Graves is openly burying Dana Brooke on commentary. I don't understand who that benefits. All it does is put heat on Corey... #WWERAW #RAW @WWE
.. Why Corey Graves cookin Dana Brooke like that ? #WWERAW https://t.co/fwdQ1iRIfj
Corey Graves on Dana Brooke #WWERaw https://t.co/zpiT8W8nKH
Corey Graves is straight to the point in regards to Dana Brooke! #WWERAW
Corey Graves going hard on Dana Brooke. I mean, he isn't wrong. https://t.co/KkEZWtFFUI
Corey Graves is saying what we're all thinking about Dana Brooke.
#WWERaw
Um, Corey Graves just buried Dana Brooke…ouch. Harsh commentary. Perhaps accurate, but still. #WWERaw

The match was won by Baszler. The former NXT Women's Champion launched an attack on a fallen Brooke but Doudrop came out to make the save.

One wonders whether Graves' criticism was fed to him by Vince McMahon on the headset. Graves' comments could likely mean that a push is on the way for Brooke. It could also mean that Brooke's standing on the roster isn't going to get any better.

It has been a while since Dana Brooke won a singles match on WWE TV. Her last singles win was against Peyton Royce on the February 8, 2021 edition of WWE Main Event.

What do you make of Graves' criticism of Dana Brooke on RAW? Did he go too far?

Edited by Abhinav Singh
