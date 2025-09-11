"Not the best time at all" - Ex-female WWE Superstar hospitalized

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 11, 2025 20:45 GMT
A former WWE star has been hospitalized (Image Credits: WWE.com)
A former WWE Superstar needs the best wishes after confirming that she has been hospitalized with liver issues. Former NXT UK star Millie McKenzie shared an unfortunate update on her current health condition.

McKenzie took part in WWE's NXT UK program as part of the United Kingdom division. She entered the tournament to crown the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion, defeating Jinny in the first round. In 2019, it was reported that she rejected a contract from the Stamford-based company.

On X, McKenzie confirmed that she has been hospitalized for over a week due to liver issues. The 25-year-old star is hopeful of a quick comeback.

"I’ve been in hospital over a week now with my liver. Not the best time at all. Hopefully I will be back on the mend soon," wrote McKenzie.

Check out McKenzie's post on X:

In 2021, McKenzie signed a contract with the WWE under the ring name Emilia McKenzie. She teamed up with Meiko Satomura to defeat Kay Lee Ray and Isla Dawn in her return match on NXT UK. She was released from her contract the following year.

Millie McKenzie opened up about her experience with the WWE

Millie McKenzie stated that her experience as a WWE Superstar was incredible, but personally, she had a difficult time. She opened up about being nervous and stressed, and briefly discussed the company's environment.

Speaking on the Hitting The Turnbuckle Podcast, she said:

"The opportunity to wrestle there was incredible but me as person, I would go to these training camps for two weeks and I’d be a nervous wreck the whole time. I wouldn’t eat, I’d be so stressed. It wasn’t a very nice environment at the time. It was very cutthroat, not everyone was kind of friends to your face but then you never knew who was saying stuff behind your back as life is. But on the days of the shows, oh my God, I’d be so stressed out. There’s stressed and then there’s — I’d be dry heaving backstage. It was horrible and I thought, do you know what? I’m not confident enough in my own ability to keep putting myself through this yet. I wanted to travel more and I did have people like Pete I spoke to and said, ‘What should I do?’ And he said, ‘I’d go and travel. Travel for a bit. Get around, go to Japan, learn from Meiko and when you’re more comfortable, a little more settled, then come back because they’ll come asking again.’ Thankfully they did." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

McKenzie currently holds multiple championships across the Professional Wrestling world. We wish her the best in her recovery.

