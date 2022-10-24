Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently claimed that LA Knight is a "mid-card guy" in the promotion.

Knight was brought into the main roster as Max Dupri, the visionary behind Maximum Male Models. However, as the weeks went by, the former NXT star got increasingly frustrated with his clients, ma.cé and mån.sôör. He eventually gave up on the group and even attacked the members. He was then repackaged as LA Knight and defeated mån.sôör in a singles match last week.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that Knight was a great talker and would do great as a manager. However, he detailed that he did not see the veteran breaking out as a main event guy, claiming that Knight is "not that big."

"I think he's like a mid-card guy. I don't see him going up into the main event, not that big, but he's a hell of a talker and he would be a hell of a manager. But they don't want him. I think he wants to actually work and wrestle. So let him do that. But he's much better in that LA Knight gimmick than he was at Max Dupri." [2:13 - 2:36]

Dutch Mantell is not a fan of Maximum Male Models in WWE

The Maximum Male Models may have been able to establish a niche for themselves on the blue brand, but the veteran is still not having it.

During the same conversation, Dutch Mantell stated that the gimmick was "dead before arrival." The former WWE personality was glad that Knight separated himself from the faction and went his own way.

"I said it was dead on arrival, it was dead before arrival. I mean, you don't gotta wait for it to get there to be dead, it was a dead, dead gimmick. I knew as soon as they walked through that door, he was out there talking about it by himself in the ring. It just wasn't going to come." [1:45 - 2:03]

quinn @quinnbvk la knight calling the fans incels. he’s so fucving real for this. #smackdown la knight calling the fans incels. he’s so fucving real for this. #smackdown https://t.co/i3aNIHrvXl

After his recent match against mån.sôör on WWE SmackDown, Knight called out the fans and turned heel. He stated that he did it all for himself, and they didn't matter to him.

