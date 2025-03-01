"Not the Cody I saw today" - Major Cody Rhodes revelation ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes has a huge decision to make at tonight's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event regarding The Rock's offer. It appears to be affecting the Undisputed WWE Champion, as revealed by an analyst before the event.

The Rock shocked the WWE Universe when he made an offer to The American Nightmare two weeks ago on SmackDown. The Final Boss revealed that he wanted Cody Rhodes to sell his soul and become "his champion."

Speaking on the Countdown to Elimination Chamber show, Peter Rosenberg shared that he saw Cody Rhodes backstage. Rosenberg explained that Rhodes is usually upbeat and full of joy before big events, but it's a different story tonight in Toronto.

"I see Cody on a lot of PLE days. He’s always upbeat, happy, precarious. That’s not the Cody Rhodes I saw today. I saw a serious, pensive Cody Rhodes, a man who today will make a decision. Will he be The Rock’s champion? And then within that there are a couple of questions. What does it mean for Cody Rhodes to be The Rock’s Champion? Furthermore, what would be it mean for WrestleMania if Cody Rhodes was The Rock’s Champion? Of course, after the Elimination Chamber, we will know who will set to be in the main event of WrestleMania. The question is will they be facing Cody Rhodes or The Rock’s Cody Rhodes?" Rosenberg said.

It will be interesting to see if the Undisputed WWE Champion turns on everything he stands for in exchange for more power or go against the man in power.

