  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • "Not the Cody I saw today" - Major Cody Rhodes revelation ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

"Not the Cody I saw today" - Major Cody Rhodes revelation ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

By JP David
Modified Mar 01, 2025 22:51 GMT
Cody Rhodes will make his decision on The Rock
Cody Rhodes will make his decision on The Rock's offer at Elimination Chamber. (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes has a huge decision to make at tonight's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event regarding The Rock's offer. It appears to be affecting the Undisputed WWE Champion, as revealed by an analyst before the event.

Ad

The Rock shocked the WWE Universe when he made an offer to The American Nightmare two weeks ago on SmackDown. The Final Boss revealed that he wanted Cody Rhodes to sell his soul and become "his champion."

Speaking on the Countdown to Elimination Chamber show, Peter Rosenberg shared that he saw Cody Rhodes backstage. Rosenberg explained that Rhodes is usually upbeat and full of joy before big events, but it's a different story tonight in Toronto.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I see Cody on a lot of PLE days. He’s always upbeat, happy, precarious. That’s not the Cody Rhodes I saw today. I saw a serious, pensive Cody Rhodes, a man who today will make a decision. Will he be The Rock’s champion? And then within that there are a couple of questions. What does it mean for Cody Rhodes to be The Rock’s Champion? Furthermore, what would be it mean for WrestleMania if Cody Rhodes was The Rock’s Champion? Of course, after the Elimination Chamber, we will know who will set to be in the main event of WrestleMania. The question is will they be facing Cody Rhodes or The Rock’s Cody Rhodes?" Rosenberg said.
Ad
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if the Undisputed WWE Champion turns on everything he stands for in exchange for more power or go against the man in power.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी