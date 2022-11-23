"Not completely off the table" - Former WWE personality who worked with Corey Graves comments on a possible Royal Rumble return (Exclusive)

Former WWE star and announcer Percy Watson recently spoke about a possible Royal Rumble appearance.

Watson had a decent run with NXT during the early days of the developmental brand. He joined the commentary team for the black and gold brand in 2016 alongside Corey Graves and Tom Phillips. He parted ways with the company in 2019 to pursue other ventures outside wrestling.

On this week's episode of UnSKripted, Watson detailed that he has been caught up in several projects since leaving WWE, but he was still in touch with people from the company. He said that he could make that one-off appearance at a Royal Rumble if things fell into place.

"You just never know man, you just never know. I still have that 1-2 in me. But you just don't know. I've kept all my contacts in WWE, a lot of the guys I still talk to relatively consistently. We'll just have to see what the future holds. I'm into a number of different things now. But to answer your question, that is not completely off the table. I'll put it that way." [From 9:00 - 9:28]

WWE Royal Rumble has the highest opening gate in the event's history

The next Royal Rumble will be a historic event since it has already shattered the record for the largest gate in the event's history over the last three decades.

In a recent conference call, WWE co-CEO Nick Khan stated that the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event was quickly approaching a five-million-dollar gate. Since then, the show has breached the five-million mark and set the record for the highest ticket revenue in the event's history.

The excitement is at a fever pitch, given that the likes of The Rock and Cody Rhodes are rumored to be making a return at the event. The show will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

