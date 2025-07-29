"Not a dream team unless I am involved" - WWE Superstar reacts to Rhea Ripley's team with Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Nikki Bella

Rhea Ripley's team, involving Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Nikki Bella, was victorious on this week's Monday Night RAW. Post-Monday Night RAW, Mami received a message from Chelsea Green.Ripley, Vaquer, SKY, and Bella defeated Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, and Naomi on the red brand's show. Ripley is feuding with Naomi and will challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match, also involving Naomi and IYO SKY.On Instagram, Green reacted to Rhea Ripley's post after she called her team the &quot;dream team.&quot; The former WWE Women's United States Champion claimed that it wasn't a dream team unless she was involved.&quot;It’s not a dream team unless I am involved MAMI,&quot; wrote Green.Check out a screengrab of Green's comment on Instagram:Rhea Ripley opened up about her on-screen relationship with Dominik MysterioRhea Ripley opened up about her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, stating that they weren't supposed to be a couple on TV.Speaking on the first episode of WWE: Unreal, the former multi-time WWE Women's World Champion talked about her rivalry with Mysterio's current girlfriend, Liv Morgan. She said:“So the story between me, Liv and Dom has actually been going for like an eternity. It feels like it. Liv and I, we have been feuding for like three years. It’s been a long time cause we started as a tag team and Dom and I, we kind of just like, we kinda got put into this storyline together, which I don’t think was supposed to be a relationship storyline.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRipley is a former WWE Women's World Champion. Her first reign with the title ended after she was injured during a brawl with Morgan. The injury forced her to vacate the belt. Her second reign ended before WrestleMania 41, when she lost the title to IYO SKY on Monday Night RAW and failed to regain it at The Grandest Stage of Them All.