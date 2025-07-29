  • home icon
  "Not a dream team unless I am involved" - WWE Superstar reacts to Rhea Ripley's team with Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Nikki Bella

"Not a dream team unless I am involved" - WWE Superstar reacts to Rhea Ripley's team with Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Nikki Bella

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 29, 2025 18:28 GMT
Rhea Ripley with her team on WWE RAW (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley with her team on WWE RAW (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley's team, involving Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Nikki Bella, was victorious on this week's Monday Night RAW. Post-Monday Night RAW, Mami received a message from Chelsea Green.

Ripley, Vaquer, SKY, and Bella defeated Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre, and Naomi on the red brand's show. Ripley is feuding with Naomi and will challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match, also involving Naomi and IYO SKY.

On Instagram, Green reacted to Rhea Ripley's post after she called her team the "dream team." The former WWE Women's United States Champion claimed that it wasn't a dream team unless she was involved.

"It’s not a dream team unless I am involved MAMI," wrote Green.

Check out a screengrab of Green's comment on Instagram:

Rhea Ripley opened up about her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley opened up about her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, stating that they weren't supposed to be a couple on TV.

Speaking on the first episode of WWE: Unreal, the former multi-time WWE Women's World Champion talked about her rivalry with Mysterio's current girlfriend, Liv Morgan. She said:

“So the story between me, Liv and Dom has actually been going for like an eternity. It feels like it. Liv and I, we have been feuding for like three years. It’s been a long time cause we started as a tag team and Dom and I, we kind of just like, we kinda got put into this storyline together, which I don’t think was supposed to be a relationship storyline."
Ripley is a former WWE Women's World Champion. Her first reign with the title ended after she was injured during a brawl with Morgan. The injury forced her to vacate the belt. Her second reign ended before WrestleMania 41, when she lost the title to IYO SKY on Monday Night RAW and failed to regain it at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

