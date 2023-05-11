"Not everybody gets lucky" - Former WWE star on Roman Reigns possibly leaving wrestling for a new career

Roman Reigns has seemingly become a part-time WWE Superstar in recent times. Chavo Guerrero has opened up about The Tribal Chief possibly transitioning to Hollywood.

Professional wrestling has seen a handful of stars leave and become successful actors over the years. While he's already had a few cameo roles, Reigns is still very much a WWE Superstar. But there is nothing stopping him from pursuing a new career if he chooses to go down a different path.

Chavo Guerrero, who is currently working behind the scenes in Hollywood, would love to see Roman Reigns try his hand at acting but warned the WWE Superstar that it wouldn't be an easy gig. Chavo explained that The Rock, John Cena, and Batista have proven to have acting chops, while Reigns has yet to showcase his skills on a bigger stage.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE star noted that he'd only seen the Samoan play the "Roman Reigns" character thus far. However, he was looking forward to when the reigning undisputed champion leaves wrestling for a new challenge.

"It's awesome, man; I love it. It's a tough transition; not everybody gets lucky, not luck, but right place at the right time, like Rock and Cena. Those guys, they're good actors," Chavo said. "Dave Bautista is a good actor; they've got better and better. I don't know how good Roman Reigns can be because I have only seen him play Roman Reigns. Batista has played Drax, serious guys, mean guys, he's got this range." [H/T Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

When will Roman Reigns wrestle next in WWE?

Considering that Reigns now has a relaxed schedule in WWE, fans are wondering when they will see him in action following his last match at WrestleMania 39. He defeated Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows this year.

The Bloodline leader will make his TV return on the upcoming SmackDown episode, and many feel it is to set up his next bout, which is rumored to take place at Night of Champions. The high-profile event will be held on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Reigns will surpass 1000 days as champion, and there are no indications that he will drop his titles anytime soon. In addition to his potential championship defense at Night of Champions, Reigns has also been advertised for the Money in the Bank event in London on July 1 and the SummerSlam show for August 5.

WWE has also introduced a new world Heavyweight Championship in Reigns' absence, and it will be interesting to see how it plays into the SmackDown star's long-drawn storyline moving forward.

