'Not a fan at all' - Former WCW star criticizes Giant Gonzales' infamous WWE gimmick (Exclusive)

Former WCW star P.N. News spoke about Giant Gonzales' WWE body suit when he showed up on SK Wrestling's 'UnSKripted' series with Dr. Chris Featherstone. News had the highest of love and adoration for El Gigante as a co-worker and a human being during his WCW stint but wasn't a fan of his WWE gimmick.

WCW star P.N. News isn't a fan of Giant Gonzales' WWE Gimmick at all

When asked about working with El Gigante in WCW, News had this to say:

"I think we did a tag. I was his partner. Jorge was a good fella. Really nice guy. Good to talk to. Just good to be around."

El Gigante donned a bodysuit when he made his way to WWE from WCW, entering most famously into a feud with The Undertaker. News wasn't a fan of this gimmick:

"Not a fan. Not a fan at all. He didn't have to have a body. He was 7 foot 7. You're not going to put a giant in a body suit. That's ridiculous. I felt like a little kid when I was standing next to him. I was like 6 foot 2 at that time. That's not short."

Giant Gonzales would leave WWE in 1993 once his contract expired and retire from wrestling altogether in 1995.

