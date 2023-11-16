"Not my first rodeo" - Nick Aldis opens up on managing huge egos backstage in WWE

WWE star Nick Aldis recently spoke about his job as the SmackDown General Manager.

Aldis made his first appearance on WWE TV during the October 13, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Triple H introduced the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and announced that he would be taking over responsibilities as the new General Manager of SmackDown.

This week on WWE's The Bump, Aldis mentioned that a lot of his job involved managing the egos backstage. He pointed out that the SmackDown roster had some really proud members, and there were often power struggles like within the LWO or The Bloodline.

"Look, not my first rodeo. Although it is my first time in WWE, but this position and any power position in WWE, and look, this week is a perfect example of the kind of chaos you have to manage. You're dealing with a lot of egos. We're seeing it with the LWO, we're seeing it with The Bloodline," said Aldis.

He continued:

"You have to manage egos. Every time that a new personality comes into the equation, the dynamic shifts and we're all looking for the same thing. We're looking for respect, we're looking to make money and if you're a competitor in WWE, you're looking for championship gold." [From 19:48 - 20:50]

Nick Aldis suspended Kevin Owens this past week

This past Friday on SmackDown, Kevin Owens took up commentary duties with Corey Graves away. Owens had permission from Nick Aldis only on condition that he doesn't get into a physical altercation with any of the performers.

It was going well for Kevin until Austin Theory and Grayson Waller came out. They poured water on Owens and even threw the bottle at his colleague, Kevin Patrick. This irked KO, and he assaulted the two stars on the entrance ramp.

Nick Aldis saw the events that transpired and decided to suspend The Prizefighter for his actions.

It will be interesting to see how Aldis manages expectations on SmackDown and if KO gets reinstated this week.

