"Not impressed" - Vince McMahon's reaction after watching future top star in rival promotion

The Undertaker has recalled that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not impressed with his work after watching him compete for the first time.

In July 1990, The Undertaker’s Mean Mark character lost against Lex Luger at WCW’s Great American Bash event. Vince McMahon had been told to watch the match by his right-hand man, Bruce Prichard.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Undertaker said a hip injury affected his performance in the match. As a result, Vince McMahon did not think much of his ability as an in-ring talent.

“Vince watches me work and I’m talking to my buddy Bruce. I’m like, ‘Bruce, my hip is jacked.’ He’s like, ‘Just go out there, Vince is gonna be watching.’ I’m working with a guy by the name Lex Luger. Went out there and did what I could. I s*cked. I was physically not able really to go the way I could go. Vince wasn’t impressed. He’s like, ‘Okay, he’s run of the mill.’”

The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/TWm1Ihww8U — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 22, 2020

The Undertaker said two current WWE employees, Bruce Prichard and Paul Heyman, persuaded Vince McMahon to have a meeting with him.

Vince McMahon still decided to hire The Undertaker

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker are friends in real life

Vince McMahon held a meeting with The Undertaker at his house. The WWE boss initially said he did not have anything for the former WCW star. However, he later called his future Superstar and began the conversation by simply saying, “Hello, is this The Undertaker?”

The Undertaker debuted in WWE in November 1990 and went on to have a 30-year career with the company.

Please credit The Joe Rogan Experience and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.