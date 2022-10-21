WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has taken to social media to remember a substantial career milestone.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently returned to WWE TV with a new hairstyle and a new stable. Taking over the managerial duties of NXT standouts Legado Del Fantasma, Vega looks to lead Santos Escobar and Co. to success on Friday Night SmackDown. Zelina has taken over from Legado's former manager Elektra Lopez, who allegedly missed their call-up due to injury.

However, outside of her managerial duties, Vega has enjoyed considerable in-ring success. She was victorious in the first-ever Queen's Crown/Queen of the Ring tournament in 2021, and would be known as Queen Zelina for months following. Now, the technically still-reigning Queen of the Ring has taken to social media to respond to a tweet from a fan celebrating her achievement. Vega noted that she was proud to have made history at Crown Jewel 2021.

"Mine too. There’s not a lot of history making moments left and I’m blessed to say that I have one. This was the best moment of my career thus far... however, I won’t stop fighting until I’m champion and then I’ll fight some more. to all the naysayers, you’ll see. B**ch," she wrote.

You can view Vega's uncensored tweet HERE.

How did fans react to Zelina Vega's tweet?

Members of the WWE Universe have also taken to social media to commemorate Vega's history-making achievement.

One fan told Zelina that they were a decade-long fan of hers and were proud.

Mr. #Boschtober @IAmTheB0SCHMAN @ZelinaVegaWWE As a decade long fan, I was so proud! Can’t wait to see you continue killing it! @ZelinaVegaWWE As a decade long fan, I was so proud! Can’t wait to see you continue killing it! https://t.co/YZUelrr3pp

One suggested that Vega become the next SmackDown Women's Champion.

One fan shared a GIF of Zelina in her royal garb.

Another WWE fan wished the former Tag Team Champion success in reaching her goals.

Another WWE Universe member was certain that Vega would get her time at the top.

Yet another fan shared in the sentiment that Zelina should one day be champion.

gabby.205💙💙💙🦋💙 @bayley200213 @ZelinaVegaWWE It’s time for Zelina to be a Champion @ZelinaVegaWWE It’s time for Zelina to be a Champion

Zelina Vega has not competed in the ring since April 11th, 2022. In that match, she was defeated via pinfall by current RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

What did you think of the Zelina Vega tweet? Who will be the next Queen of the Ring?

