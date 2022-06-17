"Not me"- Bray Wyatt squashes rumor about famous photo of two kids with WWE Legend

Bray Wyatt has finally opened up on a throwback picture that claimed to be of him and his brother Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) with WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

Over the years, a throwback picture has been making the rounds on the web. The picture features WCW legend Sting and two kids. Many have claimed in the past that the two kids in the picture are Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas. Wyatt remained silent on the authenticity of the claim, until today.

Wyatt shared the picture on his official Instagram handle a few hours ago. He mentioned that he has seen the picture in question on countless occasions over the years and has even signed it for fans. He added that he has no idea who the two kids in the picture are, and that they're not him and Dallas. Wyatt then sent a message to the duo asking them to identify themselves and take credit for the picture.

Sting has heaped major praise on Bray Wyatt in the past

Wyatt is no longer with WWE, but he made quite an impact during his stint in the company. Back in 2014, The Miami Herald spoke with Sting, months before his surprise WWE debut at Survivor Series. Sting opened up on various topics, including a possible match with Wyatt.

“I’d love to see that. I’d love to see Bray Wyatt coming up the way he is because he has the one thing I do believe that is missing. It’s the characters. Everybody is just so grey. Not everybody. I’m just saying wrestling in general in the last 10 years or so everybody got kind of grey. The personalities I grew up with like “Macho Man” Randy Savage was a reason I wanted to get into wrestling. Hulk Hogan and his personality, completely over-the-top. So I think this is really good. Wyatt is not completely over-the-top. Bray Wyatt has the ability to have a good mix of both. He has some realism along with his character,” he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Sting is currently doing well for himself in AEW. Wyatt has been away from the ring for more than a year now. It remains to be seen if fans will ever get to see him step back into the squared circle again.

