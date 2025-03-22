"Not no, but hell no" - Dutch Mantell discusses WWE's possible controversial decision about Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the company possibly moving RAW from Monday nights. The red brand has been the company's flagship show since its debut back in 1993.

The company president, Nick Khan, recently addressed some strategic questions about the company. He also spoke about the possibility of moving the flagship show to other nights. RAW currently airs every Monday night on Netflix.

This week on BroDown with Mac Davis, Mantell explained that the company didn't bother clashing with the NFL anymore. He felt the company was going through a decent run and would still rake up two million viewers for RAW despite going head-to-head with football. The veteran manager felt there was no chance the company would move its flagship show to any other day of the week.

"Not no, but hell no. I think WWE, I don't think the NFL is as over as WWE right now. They're not beating them down. I don't think, they're not gonna dodge the NFL, let me say that. They'll do good. They'll do 2 million people every time even with NFL on. NFL went through their hot period, they came back and now they settled down. They are where they are. I don't think they're gonna move RAW." [From 7:17 onwards]

WWE is currently on a European tour ahead of WrestleMania. After a thrilling SmackDown in Bologna, Italy this week, the action will shift to Glasgow, Scotland, for RAW on Monday.

