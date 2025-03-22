  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • "Not no, but hell no" - Dutch Mantell discusses WWE's possible controversial decision about Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

"Not no, but hell no" - Dutch Mantell discusses WWE's possible controversial decision about Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 22, 2025 09:59 GMT
Dutch Mantell is a former WWE manager [Image: Twitter]
Dutch Mantell is a former WWE manager [Image credits: Mantell's and IYO SKY's X handles]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the company possibly moving RAW from Monday nights. The red brand has been the company's flagship show since its debut back in 1993.

Ad

The company president, Nick Khan, recently addressed some strategic questions about the company. He also spoke about the possibility of moving the flagship show to other nights. RAW currently airs every Monday night on Netflix.

This week on BroDown with Mac Davis, Mantell explained that the company didn't bother clashing with the NFL anymore. He felt the company was going through a decent run and would still rake up two million viewers for RAW despite going head-to-head with football. The veteran manager felt there was no chance the company would move its flagship show to any other day of the week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Not no, but hell no. I think WWE, I don't think the NFL is as over as WWE right now. They're not beating them down. I don't think, they're not gonna dodge the NFL, let me say that. They'll do good. They'll do 2 million people every time even with NFL on. NFL went through their hot period, they came back and now they settled down. They are where they are. I don't think they're gonna move RAW." [From 7:17 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

WWE is currently on a European tour ahead of WrestleMania. After a thrilling SmackDown in Bologna, Italy this week, the action will shift to Glasgow, Scotland, for RAW on Monday.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी