Does Triple H have a referee problem on WWE RAW?

It's hard to debate that WWE has improved since Triple H took over. Yet, there are still issues that need to be addressed soon.

On the latest edition of Reffin' Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spoke about this week's episode of WWE RAW. He pointed out a major problem throughout the show related to the referee distraction finishes and failure to protect the referees overall.

"Yes, it was an okay show, but not perfect by a long shot," Jimmy Korderas said. "Under the Triple H regime we have been praising the shows have been better, and they've been getting better. Monday night was an okay show from an in-ring standpoint, but one of the problems I had big time was the finishes to a lot of the matches being very similar with referees distractions, and bad ones. Usually, the WWE is pretty good at protecting the referees, but on Monday night, not so much at all. The referee issue was a definite problem." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Jimmy Korderas @jimmykorderas In today's #ReffinRant IMO, there was an issue Monday night with too many match ending with ref distractions. Yes, that happened on Monday night?🤔 #StaySafe In today's #ReffinRant IMO, there was an issue Monday night with too many match ending with ref distractions. Yes, that happened on Monday night?🤔 #StaySafe https://t.co/89mFdxDwEH

Can Triple H get the referee issues under control on WWE RAW and SmackDown?

Whether you noticed it on Monday night or not, Korderas has a valid complaint about WWE RAW this week. Of the seven matches, five of them ended with either a referee distraction or some sort of interference.

The only two matches that didn't suffer this fate were the four-on-one handicap match that featured Omos, and the matchup between Chad Gable and Elias.

Jimmy Korderas @jimmykorderas In today's #ReffinRant a pretty good start to an otherwise just ok MNR. Will keep it positive for today but tomorrow may not be 🤔 #StaySafe In today's #ReffinRant a pretty good start to an otherwise just ok MNR. Will keep it positive for today but tomorrow may not be 🤔 #StaySafe https://t.co/q92zBGeRV2

Funnily enough, even though it wasn't part of the finish, there was also interference from Otis in the match between Elias and Gable.

It's clear that Triple H is developing a pattern here, and hopefully, it will be something he adjusts in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Jimmy Korderas' comments? Do you think there is a problem with interference and distraction finishes right now on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

