"Not really!"- WWE legend bluntly shoots down major claim about WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

Going by the build, WWE is billing WrestleMania 40 as the biggest 'Mania of all time, though Dutch Mantell hasn't bought into that claim yet!

WWE presented another important episode of SmackDown, with implications for various WrestleMania storylines. The biggest angle heading into the show this year revolves around Cody Rhodes finishing the story, which has faced another roadblock in the form of Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

The Final Boss, who busted Cody open on RAW, will return to the ring on Night One to team up with Roman Reigns against Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The American Nightmare will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2. Seth Rollins, on the other hand, will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre.

The lineup features several other high-profile matches that make WrestleMania 40 now one of the best shows WWE might put out in years. However, when asked whether it was the biggest in the event's history, Dutch Mantell argued otherwise on the latest edition of Smack Talk.

"I mean, there were some others. It doesn't quite pop up in my head right now, but it doesn't feel as big as it sounded a month or so ago. Am I alone in that assumption? No?" he said. [From 15:20 onwards]

While The Rock might have grabbed the spotlight on the Road to WrestleMania, WWE will certainly bank on other matches if it wants the two-night event to exceed past editions of The Showcase of the Immortals.

Please credit Smack Talk and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

