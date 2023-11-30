"Now the CM stands for Corporate Man Punk" - Former WWE writer takes a jab at CM Punk's WWE return

A former WWE writer shared his first reactions on seeing CM Punk back in the company.

The name in question is Freddie Prinze Jr. The Best in the World made an earth-shattering return at Survivor Series Premium Live Event. This marked his first appearance for WWE in nearly a decade. The shocking return broke the internet as the company got record-breaking views of the moment on social media.

This week on Wrestling with Freddie, the veteran writer mentioned that he was shocked to see Punk back, given all his bad blood with the WWE. He felt it made no sense if the returning star went after any titles because he didn't care about the company. Freddie stated that WWE needed to brand the superstar as "Corporate Man" Punk and go in a new direction with him.

"I wasn't that hyped, I was more confused because it's the opposite of Straightedge Punk. He fired homeboy on his wedding day, and now you're back at the company that you hoped would fail, wished would fail. That's so not Straightedge Punk. So I don't know what the storyline for him can be. It can't be, 'I'm gonna go after the championship.' That's stupid. You're going after a championship of a company that you wanted to bury? So the only thing they can go through is the corporate. Now the CM stands for Corporate Man Punk. Then he has to be the sellout that he is." [From 02:38 to 03:26]

CM Punk also appeared on RAW this week

WWE built up this week's episode of RAW on CM Punk's first appearance in nearly a decade. Throughout the show, the announcers, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, mentioned that Punk would be on the microphone later in the show.

The Straight Edge Superstar finally showed up in the final segment of the episode and cut an emotional promo in front of the fans. He claimed that he was back for the WWE Universe. The former World Champion also made it clear that he wanted to show everyone that he was still The Best in the World.

It will be interesting to see how CM Punk's story develops heading into the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.

