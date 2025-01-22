  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Izzi Dame
  • "Now we're even" - Izzi Dame costs top WWE star major title match; sends a message

"Now we're even" - Izzi Dame costs top WWE star major title match; sends a message

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 22, 2025 01:41 GMT
Izzi Dame
Izzi Dame is a popular star on NXT (source: WWE and Izzi's X accounts)

Izzi Dame interfered in a major title match tonight. She cost a top WWE star a big opportunity.

Ridge Holland has shown much growth since he moved to NXT last year. Within a few weeks, he won the NXT Tag Team Championship. After losing the titles, Ridge found himself in the main event scene against Trick Williams. However, he was unsuccessful in capturing the title.

A couple of weeks ago, Ridge Holland indicated his plans when he ambushed Tony D'Angelo. Tonight on NXT, he got a shot at the North American Championship. During the match, Shawn Spears came to ringside. Later, he climbed on the apron but was knocked down by D'Angelo. Niko Vance and Brooks Jensen came down to brawl with The D'Angelo Family.

also-read-trending Trending

While this was going on outside the ring, Izzi kicked Holland in the face, allowing Tony D'Angelo to hit him with a spinebuster and pick up the win. Following the match, Izzi Dame said the following while Tony was puzzled by her interference.

"Now we're even."

It will be interesting to see what Izzi meant by her actions and her message tonight on NXT.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी