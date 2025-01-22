"Now we're even" - Izzi Dame costs top WWE star major title match; sends a message

Izzi Dame interfered in a major title match tonight. She cost a top WWE star a big opportunity.

Ridge Holland has shown much growth since he moved to NXT last year. Within a few weeks, he won the NXT Tag Team Championship. After losing the titles, Ridge found himself in the main event scene against Trick Williams. However, he was unsuccessful in capturing the title.

A couple of weeks ago, Ridge Holland indicated his plans when he ambushed Tony D'Angelo. Tonight on NXT, he got a shot at the North American Championship. During the match, Shawn Spears came to ringside. Later, he climbed on the apron but was knocked down by D'Angelo. Niko Vance and Brooks Jensen came down to brawl with The D'Angelo Family.

While this was going on outside the ring, Izzi kicked Holland in the face, allowing Tony D'Angelo to hit him with a spinebuster and pick up the win. Following the match, Izzi Dame said the following while Tony was puzzled by her interference.

"Now we're even."

It will be interesting to see what Izzi meant by her actions and her message tonight on NXT.

