"Now she got blue teeth"- Wrestling veteran criticized WWE for booking Asuka weakly on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on Asuka's gimmick on RAW.

Asuka was one of the participants in the Women's Royal Rumble match and entered the match at number 17, eliminating Tegan Nox. She made it to the final three before getting eliminated at the hands of eventual winner Rhea Ripley, but not before Asuka hit the blue mist on Liv Morgan.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the former RAW Women's Champion crept out Carmella by showing off her blue mist-covered teeth.

While speaking on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he couldn't quite understand Asuka's gimmick and how she was booked.

He said:

"Is it a rib on Asuka? Now she got blue teeth. And how am I supposed to know? Can they repackage." [1:02:30 - 1:03:30]

Road Dogg calls Asuka the Roman Reigns of women's wrestling

Speaking on Oh You Didn’t Know?, Dogg heaped praise on the former RAW Women's Champion as he appreciated her in-ring presentation and her verbal abilities.

He also made the claim that the RAW star is the Roman Reigns of women's wrestling.

“I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo skills just because I love what she does and how she represents herself via her verbal skills. I just love it and I think everybody else does too. I think she should probably be the Roman Reigns of women’s wrestling right now. It’s just my opinion. I know the big argument is, well, she can’t cut a promo domestically. I think we’re past that as a culture, as a society."

He further added that WWE could let the RAW Superstar speak in her own native language, and that would look even better on-screen.

"I think it’s totally okay if she spoke in her native tongue and we subtitled it. I think it would be totally fine how we do it now where she just goes off and you don’t know what she’s saying but you know she’s saying something that ain’t nice to you. You know what I mean? I think her work and her grasp mentally of just putting together a match and keeping her character strong in the match yet being selfless and selling for everybody, is probably the best female wrestler in the world," said Road Dogg.

It will be exciting to see how WWE books the former RAW Women's Champion going forward following her return at the Royal Rumble.

